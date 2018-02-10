Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Newsmaker: Seton Hill educator to aid National Science Foundation research

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Jessica Brzyski
Updated 4 hours ago

Noteworthy: Brzyski was recently notified that she will be a partner in a National Science Foundation research project. The four-year project — Reasons for Rarity? Exploring Acclimatory and Adaptive Constraints to Commonness — will include partners from the University of Georgia/State Botanical Garden of Georgia, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and Austin Peay State University. Researchers, including undergraduates from Brzyski's genetics class at Seton Hill, will study wildflowers from the eastern United States to explore the potential for rare and common plant species to adapt and acclimate to environmental change.

Residence: Penn Township

Age: 38

Family: Married, one son

Education: Bachelor of science, environmental and forest biology, SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry (Syracuse), 2001; master of science, biology, Georgia Southern University, 2005; doctorate, University of Cincinnati, 2011

Occupation: Assistant professor of biology, Seton Hill University

Background: Brzyski joined the Seton Hill faculty in 2014. She grew up in Buffalo, N.Y., and moved from Georgia to Kentucky to Ohio as she finished her graduate work in biology. Her passion for the environment is reflected in her hobbies: hiking, camping and gardening.

Quote: “It's really exciting. It's really hard to get paid for undergraduate work, and students can't just take off the summer when they have to work to pay for school. This is a great opportunity for undergraduates to do research and be paid as research technicians.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

