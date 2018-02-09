Ramp inspections to restrict traffic at New Stanton interchange
Traffic will be restricted beginning Monday at the Route 119/Toll 66 interchange in New Stanton and Hempfield as PennDOT crews complete inspection of areas where improvements in lighting and paving are proposed.
According to PennDOT, inspections are planned between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through Wednesday and will result in shoulder and lane closures on Route 8007 and on ramps for traffic headed from New Stanton to Connellsville and from Connellsville to Youngwood, passing over the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad and Sewickley Creek.
A single travel lane will remain open, but workers will be directly adjacent to the lane, and PennDOT officials urged drivers to use caution.
An August bid opening is tentatively set for the proposed project, which could include revisions to existing highway lighting and pavement replacement and patching on interchange ramps.