Police seeking suspects in North Huntingdon credit card fraud
Updated 14 minutes ago
State police in Greensburg are seeking two men accused of making credit cards with information stolen from residents in the area and using the victim's credit card information to buy products.
The bogus buys occurred at the Sheetz convenience store and Walmart, both in North Huntingdon, in late October. Police released information regarding the thefts on Friday.
The suspects allegedly bought gift cards, gasoline and cigars with the stolen credit card information, police said.
The two suspects were seen driving a 2017 Black Honda Civic bearing the Pennsylvania license plate no. KMY-3433. It is registered to a rental company near Scranton.
Trooper Steve Limani said similar cases were being investigated by the state police at the Kiski Valley station. Suspects also were duplicating driver's licenses, police said.
Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.