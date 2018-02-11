Greensburg man loved family, and his hometown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Donald A. Mastrorocco Sr. of Greensburg was out of town and someone would say he was from Pittsburgh, Mastrorocco would be quick to correct them, his daughter, Diane Urban, of Greensboro, N.C., recalled Sunday.

“Dad would point out that he was from Greensburg — not Pittsburgh. He always said he enjoyed living in Greensburg for more than 80 years and was going to die here, and he did,” Urban said.

Mastrorocco, 89, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

He was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Greensburg, a son of the late Salvatore and Sara C. Sundry Mastrorocco.

“Dad was Greensburg through and through. He was raised here, graduated from Greensburg High School, served in the U.S. Army of occupation in Japan after World War II, but came back to Greensburg and raised his family here,” said his son, Donald Jr. of Harrisburg.

He retired in 1991 as a machinst at Kennametal where he worked for more than 40 years.

“For more than 30 years, he was a statistician and spotter for Ralph Conde, who did the high school football broadcasts on WHJB in Greensburg,” Donald Jr. said. “He was a sports nut, and high school football was his passion.”

Mastrorocco met his wife of 67 years, Jeanne M. Zajdel Mastrorocco, at Greensburg High School when they were both juniors.

“They were in the library and my dad and a friend were goofing around next to my mom, who was seated nearby, also with a friend. The librarian came up and gave all four a sheet of paper, which my mom thought was to welcome them to the library,” he said.

“Well, when she opened the paper it said she was banned from the library for 17 days,” the younger Mastrorocco said.

“The funny thing is, ... my mom had kept that paper in her possession.

“One day (after many years) she showed my dad — and my dad kept the very same slip in his wallet.”

Mastrorocco was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and the Hilltop Club. He also was an avid Notre Dame fan.

“Dad's family and his faith were the main things in his life,” Diane added.

Mastrorocco is survived by his wife, Jeanne M. Zajdel Mastrorocco; his son, Donald A. Mastrorocco Jr. of Harrisburg; his daughter, Diane Urban of Greensboro, N.C.; five grandchildren, Patrick Urban, Mary ‘Molly' DeAngelo, Rachel Urban, Melissa Coward and Sara Mastrorocco Sprunger; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Mastrorocco of Murrysville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral.

Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.