Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg man loved family, and his hometown

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

When Donald A. Mastrorocco Sr. of Greensburg was out of town and someone would say he was from Pittsburgh, Mastrorocco would be quick to correct them, his daughter, Diane Urban, of Greensboro, N.C., recalled Sunday.

“Dad would point out that he was from Greensburg — not Pittsburgh. He always said he enjoyed living in Greensburg for more than 80 years and was going to die here, and he did,” Urban said.

Mastrorocco, 89, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

He was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Greensburg, a son of the late Salvatore and Sara C. Sundry Mastrorocco.

“Dad was Greensburg through and through. He was raised here, graduated from Greensburg High School, served in the U.S. Army of occupation in Japan after World War II, but came back to Greensburg and raised his family here,” said his son, Donald Jr. of Harrisburg.

He retired in 1991 as a machinst at Kennametal where he worked for more than 40 years.

“For more than 30 years, he was a statistician and spotter for Ralph Conde, who did the high school football broadcasts on WHJB in Greensburg,” Donald Jr. said. “He was a sports nut, and high school football was his passion.”

Mastrorocco met his wife of 67 years, Jeanne M. Zajdel Mastrorocco, at Greensburg High School when they were both juniors.

“They were in the library and my dad and a friend were goofing around next to my mom, who was seated nearby, also with a friend. The librarian came up and gave all four a sheet of paper, which my mom thought was to welcome them to the library,” he said.

“Well, when she opened the paper it said she was banned from the library for 17 days,” the younger Mastrorocco said.

“The funny thing is, ... my mom had kept that paper in her possession.

“One day (after many years) she showed my dad — and my dad kept the very same slip in his wallet.”

Mastrorocco was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and the Hilltop Club. He also was an avid Notre Dame fan.

“Dad's family and his faith were the main things in his life,” Diane added.

Mastrorocco is survived by his wife, Jeanne M. Zajdel Mastrorocco; his son, Donald A. Mastrorocco Jr. of Harrisburg; his daughter, Diane Urban of Greensboro, N.C.; five grandchildren, Patrick Urban, Mary ‘Molly' DeAngelo, Rachel Urban, Melissa Coward and Sara Mastrorocco Sprunger; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Mastrorocco of Murrysville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral.

Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me