Westmoreland

Latrobe bridge traffic restriction ahead for final rehab work

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Vehicles head south on Route 981, crossing a bridge over the Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe, on Oct. 27, 2017. The bridge's southbound lane reopened the previous day after being closed since the previous spring as part of a PennDOT rehabilitation project.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Vehicles head south on Route 981, crossing a bridge over the Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe, on Oct. 27, 2017. The bridge's southbound lane reopened the previous day after being closed since the previous spring as part of a PennDOT rehabilitation project.

Updated 11 hours ago

Motorists are no doubt anxious for a break from ice- and snow-covered roads.

But in Latrobe, the arrival of better weather could come with a downside for drivers — the next phase of construction on the Route 981 (Lloyd Avenue) bridge across the Loyalhanna Creek and the restart of a detour for traffic headed south out of town on that route.

District 12 spokesman Ray Deep acknowledged PennDOT would like contractor Mosites Construction to resume work on the bridge later in February, if possible. But, he said, officials are waiting for relocation of a utility line.

Construction plans are “up in the air until they move it,” he said.

Peoples Natural Gas will have to close traffic on the bridge for two days to move its line, according to city manager Wayne Jones.

“The company is waiting until they can safely turn off the gas,” he said. “They need two days of 55- to 60-degree weather and also warm evenings.”

Traffic on the bridge has flowed both directions since late October, when Mosites completed most of the rehabilitation work on the downstream side of the span.

When work resumes and switches to the upstream side, the bridge will be closed to all southbound traffic and to northbound truck traffic. Also expected to resume is the official detour using Industrial Boulevard and Routes 982 and 30.

A target date for completion is unknown, Deep said.

“There are a lot of different factors involved,” he said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

