Summer food program looking for hosting sites

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A program that serves breakfast and lunch to children during the summer months is looking for sites where the program can be hosted.

The Westmoreland County Food Bank , local organizer of the Summer Food Service Program, is accepting applications from schools, nonprofit organizations and municipalities that are willing to be a site for the program.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is the largest federal resource available for local programs that combine mealtime with recreational and educational activities, said Michelle Heller, food bank director of programs.

More than 51,000 children in Westmoreland County receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year, but many of them do not get enough to eat when school is out, Heller said.

Currently, 18 tentative sites are located in Monessen, Jeannette, Vandergrift, New Kensington, Greensburg, Irwin, Derry and Latrobe.

“We predetermine where the areas are going to be, based on sponsors who want to have the site,” Heller said.

To inquire about starting a program or about existing programs, contact Heller at 724-468-8660, ext. 25, or by email at michelle@westmorelandfoodbank.org .

The application deadline is April 27.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.