Troopers seek Fayette County man for shooting 2 in Brownsville

State police in Belle Vernon are asking for the public's assistance in apprehending Aaron “Cheddar Bob” Michael Williams, 33, whose last known address is Redstone Township, Fayette County.

Williams is wanted for attempted homicide for allegedly shooting and injuring two people at 305 Clover Street in Brownsville, also in Fayette, between 4 and 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Williams is wanted on outstanding warrants by state police in Uniontown for aggravated assault and by Brownsville Police for drug delivery, Trooper Jason P. Zanolli said in a news release.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous, Zanolli said.

More information on the shootings was not immediately available.

Williams is described as a black male about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Anyone with information can contact state police at 724-929-6262.

