Student videos tout manufacturing as good career choice

In an effort to fill a pipeline of talent for manufacturing companies, a Pittsburgh nonprofit is promoting videos from schools in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia that tout manufacturing as a career opportunity for young people.

The video contest, “What's So Cool About Manufacturing,” features 20 videos from students who partnered with a local manufacturer and interviewed employees who talk about what they do in their jobs and why they like their work.

Among the schools participating were Baldwin, Blackhawk, Butler Area, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Greater Latrobe, Laurel, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Lebanon and Norwin.

Catalyst Connection, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that provides consulting and training services for small manufacturers, is sponsoring the contest.

People can vote online through Friday for their favorite video.

The video with the most votes will be announced at Catalyst Connection's annual manufacturing reception on Feb. 21 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Those judged by the staff to be the most creative and the one that offers the best marketing pitch also will be recognized, said Scott Dietz, contest manager for Catalyst Connection.

“It shows young people that manufacturing is still going on (here). It's almost peer-to-peer marketing,” Dietz said of the student-produced videos aimed toward others their age to consider manufacturing as a career.

Another round of eight videos from schools in Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties will be available, as well as nine videos from schools in Fayette and Washington counties, Dietz said.

The student video contest, started three years ago in southwestern Pennsylvania, is conducted statewide, Dietz said.

To view the students videos on Catalyst Connection website and to vote for a video, visit: www.catalystconnection.org/video-contest.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.