Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Student videos tout manufacturing as good career choice

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 5:09 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

In an effort to fill a pipeline of talent for manufacturing companies, a Pittsburgh nonprofit is promoting videos from schools in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia that tout manufacturing as a career opportunity for young people.

The video contest, “What's So Cool About Manufacturing,” features 20 videos from students who partnered with a local manufacturer and interviewed employees who talk about what they do in their jobs and why they like their work.

Among the schools participating were Baldwin, Blackhawk, Butler Area, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Greater Latrobe, Laurel, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Lebanon and Norwin.

Catalyst Connection, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that provides consulting and training services for small manufacturers, is sponsoring the contest.

People can vote online through Friday for their favorite video.

The video with the most votes will be announced at Catalyst Connection's annual manufacturing reception on Feb. 21 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Those judged by the staff to be the most creative and the one that offers the best marketing pitch also will be recognized, said Scott Dietz, contest manager for Catalyst Connection.

“It shows young people that manufacturing is still going on (here). It's almost peer-to-peer marketing,” Dietz said of the student-produced videos aimed toward others their age to consider manufacturing as a career.

Another round of eight videos from schools in Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties will be available, as well as nine videos from schools in Fayette and Washington counties, Dietz said.

The student video contest, started three years ago in southwestern Pennsylvania, is conducted statewide, Dietz said.

To view the students videos on Catalyst Connection website and to vote for a video, visit: www.catalystconnection.org/video-contest.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me