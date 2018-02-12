Norwin plans snow make-up days

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin students who might have enjoyed the three days of school they missed because of the winter weather will start making up those days beginning Friday, then again on April 3; and finally on March 29, school officials said Monday.

If Norwin would have to cancel a fourth day of classes because of inclement weather, students would attend school on April 2 and a fifth snow day would mean school would be open on May 11, Superintendent William Kerr said at the board's workshop session.

The changes in the school calendar, with future snow-days designated, are likely to be approved when the board holds its monthly meeting on Feb. 18.

When it comes time to decide whether to cancel classes because of inclement weather, Kerr said it becomes a decision based on discussions with the public works departments in North Huntingdon and Irwin, and the district's transportation carrier, First Student, which also provides busing for neighboring school districts, Kerr said.

“It's not always scientific ... We always look at safety,” Kerr said.

The superintendent reminded parents to check the area's television stations, as well as the district website, to see if there is a two-hour delay or school is cancelled. The district doesn't want any students waiting an excessive amount of time for a bus when there is a two-hour delay, he said.

Kerr acknowledged that in cases of a two-hour delay called because of bitter cold temperatures in the morning, there is often little difference in temperatures at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

In reviewing the school calendar for the 2018-2019 school year, Kerr recommended, and board members concurred, that classes should start on Monday, Aug. 20, with a full first week of instruction.

Kerr said he believes that by mid-August, students are excited about returning to school.

In the 2018-2019 school year, students would be off all of Christmas week and return Wednesday, Jan. 2. Under that proposed school calendar, the last day of classes would be May 24, 2019.

Another option would have had classes begin later in August and finish after Memorial Day, 2019.

Kerr said he has found that if students return to class after Memorial Day, “not much gets done” and it tends to be “non-productive” for students.

“To come back after Memorial Day is not educationally sound,” said Timothy Kotch, assistant superintendent of secondary education.

The board is scheduled to vote on the upcoming school year calendar on Feb. 18.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.