Westmoreland

Icy Unity road blamed in crash that sent car into garage, injuring one

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 10:12 p.m.
Firefighters secure a sport utlity vehicle that crashed into a garage on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, along Latrobe-Crabtree Road near Cramer Road in Unity.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
A neighbor looks on as a tow truck bed (right) is positioned to remove a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a garage Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 along Latrobe-Crabtree Road near Cramer Road in Unity.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Ed Ray of Unity had a rude awakening Monday night when a loud boom roused him from his bed, and he discovered a sport utility vehicle had crashed into the side of his garage.

State police said icy road conditions triggered the wreck, reported after 9:30 p.m. at Latrobe-Crabtree and Cramer roads. One minor injury resulted, police said.

Ray said a female motorist was able to walk to a responding ambulance for treatment."The road was bare this afternoon," Ray said.

Lloydsville and Crabtree were among fire departments that responded and stabilized the car, poised at the top of Ray's sloping yard.A state truck spread anti-skid material at the intersection as a tow truck pulled the car from the damaged pole building.

Ray was unable to assess the damage in the dark Monday but noted he had rototillers, two tractors and tools stored in the building — along with his car, parked in the opposite end of the structure.

A truck slid into the garage several years ago, said Ray.

He expressed concern about speeding on the section of road, which features a sloping curve.

He said motorists "just go too fast, that's all. I've had them almost hit me" while trimming hedges along the road.Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

