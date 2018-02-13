Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg pool to close for renovations until 2019

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 6:27 a.m.
Greensburg is planning a major renovation of 55-year-old Veteran’s Memorial Pool, paid for with part of a $1.2 million bond approved last year.
Facebook
Greensburg is planning a major renovation of 55-year-old Veteran’s Memorial Pool, paid for with part of a $1.2 million bond approved last year.

Updated 4 hours ago

Greensburg's Veterans' Memorial Swimming Pool at Lynch Field will be closed for renovations this summer.

The city is planning an extensive overhaul of the pool and adjoining facilities, and invites the public to a recreation advisory board meeting 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall to learn more about the design plans.

The 57-year-old pool hasn't had a major renovation since 1993. Its pumps, boiler, fittings and filters are past their life expectancy, according to city recreation officials.

The work will be paid for with part of a $1.2 million bond the city issued last year.

In addition to mechanical replacements, the pool, grounds, baby pool and bathhouse will be redesigned by architect Randy Galiotto of Alloy 5, Bethlehem.

“Our goal is to provide a whole new recreation experience that the community is proud of and one where kids want to recreate for years to come,” councilwoman Cheryl Lennert, who oversees recreation, said in a statement.

The redesign has been pending for almost two years. The city commissioned a study of the pool in early 2016 to learn what work is needed.

The Greensburg YMCA took over operations at the pool from the city in 2014, but that contract expired at the end of last year and was not renewed. The city will go back to managing the facility.

The pool is expected to reopen by summer 2019.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me