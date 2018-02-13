Greensburg pool to close for renovations until 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg's Veterans' Memorial Swimming Pool at Lynch Field will be closed for renovations this summer.

The city is planning an extensive overhaul of the pool and adjoining facilities, and invites the public to a recreation advisory board meeting 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall to learn more about the design plans.

The 57-year-old pool hasn't had a major renovation since 1993. Its pumps, boiler, fittings and filters are past their life expectancy, according to city recreation officials.

The work will be paid for with part of a $1.2 million bond the city issued last year.

In addition to mechanical replacements, the pool, grounds, baby pool and bathhouse will be redesigned by architect Randy Galiotto of Alloy 5, Bethlehem.

“Our goal is to provide a whole new recreation experience that the community is proud of and one where kids want to recreate for years to come,” councilwoman Cheryl Lennert, who oversees recreation, said in a statement.

The redesign has been pending for almost two years. The city commissioned a study of the pool in early 2016 to learn what work is needed.

The Greensburg YMCA took over operations at the pool from the city in 2014, but that contract expired at the end of last year and was not renewed. The city will go back to managing the facility.

The pool is expected to reopen by summer 2019.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.