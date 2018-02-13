New Kensington man pleads to charges related to spitting on police officer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to spitting in the face of a police officer during an arrest two years ago.

Eugene Sharpley, 40, was in court for a scheduled nonjury trial before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway but instead pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Police said Sharpley threatened to kill a woman at his Taylor Street home July 13, 2015, and refused to comply with authorities who responded.

Sharpley finally agreed to leave his home after 20 minutes of negotiations with police, court records state. Police said Sharpley spit in the face of an arresting officer as he was placed in a police car.

Sharpley pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault by a prisoner and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. Prosecutors dismissed two charges of making terroristic threats.

Sharpley also pleaded guilty to one charge of escape. Police said he fled from the emergency room of Allegheny Valley Hospital, where he was taken by police for a mental health examination.

Police said Sharpley left the hospital, used a phone and again threatened to kill the woman at his house.

Hathaway said the plea deal does not include a recommended sentence. The judge will sentence Sharpley in about three months.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.