Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Catholics, Protestants alike to mark Ash Wednesday

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
YORK, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Canon Michael Smith and joiner Becky Johnson prepare a wooden cross as it is suspended from York Minster's Central Tower as part of the Minster's preparations to mark the season of Lent on February 13, 2018 in York, England. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, 14 February and ends on the Feast of Pentecost which this year falls on Sunday 20 May and is the most solemn period in the Christian Calendar. Constructed from rough lengths of scaffolding wood by the Minster's Works Department the cross measures six metres tall and three metres wide. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Getty Images
YORK, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Canon Michael Smith and joiner Becky Johnson prepare a wooden cross as it is suspended from York Minster's Central Tower as part of the Minster's preparations to mark the season of Lent on February 13, 2018 in York, England. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, 14 February and ends on the Feast of Pentecost which this year falls on Sunday 20 May and is the most solemn period in the Christian Calendar. Constructed from rough lengths of scaffolding wood by the Minster's Works Department the cross measures six metres tall and three metres wide. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Updated 11 hours ago

Lent isn't only a Catholic observance, as several area Protestant ministers will attest.

The imposition of ashes on Ash Wednesday is a popular rite among Catholics, but also at Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Greensburg and Emmanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Export.

At Emmanuel, a confessional service with imposition of ashes is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will include a short meditation by the Rev. Joseph Hedden.

At Zion, Eucharistic liturgies with imposition of ashes are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church is hosting a weekly Lenten service at 12:05 p.m. and luncheon at 12:30 p.m. every Thursday during Lent.

“With Ash Wednesday, we are invited into the discipline of Lent,” said the Rev. Brian Chaffee, Zion pastor. “For us, it is a penitential time for self-examination. All of these things are marks of the Christian life, but particularly during Lent.”

Chaffee said Lent is a time of year, a spiritual season, that should feel different. “There is a more somber sense and feel in Lent. Our worship is slowed down a bit. It's quieter,” he said.

Four UCC congregations in Greensburg take turns hosting midweek services during Lent. St. John's Harrold UCC will have a weekly program at 6 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent, and First UCC, Irwin, will have its weekly Lenten service at noon Wednesday.

“In the UCC, we have a lot of members who were raised Catholic, so we draw on a lot of different sources for our (Lenten) traditions,” said the Rev. Steve Craft, pastor of First Reformed UCC in downtown Greensburg.

For some Protestants, Lent is not only a time to give something up.

“The thing we hear more and more is: What are you adding for Lent?” Chaffee said. “Volunteering at a soup kitchen, random acts of kindness, visiting someone in jail — the thought now is not so much giving something up, but doing something more.”

That Lenten addition might be a certain spiritual practice, such as prayer or meditation, Hedden said.

“This year, our congregation (Emmanuel Reformed) has thought about trying some things we haven't done before, drawing on what Christians have done for 2,000 years,” Hedden said.

The members of Jeannette Assembly of God began the year with a fasting period similar to Lent, the Rev. Thomas Kroll said.

“We gave the Lord the first month of the year,” he said. “I certainly agree with the Lenten season of giving up something and preparing ourselves for the celebration of the Lord's resurrection.”

Not all Christians start Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Byzantine Catholics began Lent on Monday. Orthodox Christians, for whom Easter falls on April 8, begin Lent this Sunday evening, with the rite of forgiveness.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me