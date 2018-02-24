Greensburg College Club marks 100 years of dedication

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a high school senior, Barbara Hillis won a $200 scholarship from the Greensburg College Club in 1955.

Years later, after earning a degree from what was then Indiana State Teachers College, she returned to the area and became an elementary school teacher.

She joined the club shortly after, at the suggestion of her then-coworkers, to return the favor to the group that once helped her.

“It has survived,” said Hillis, a longtime member.

The Greensburg College Club — a women-only group that holds educational events and awards annual scholarships to area students — celebrated its 100th anniversary in February. The organization started during World War I to help the war efforts and later transformed into a group for college-educated women dedicated to community service and fundraising.

The club has about 130 members after a membership high of 650 women in the 1970s, past President Paula Daily said.

“I think college club is a resource for women to meet other women who are not just like them,” Daily said.

Members celebrated the centennial last week with skits and a photo slide show.

The group's century-old roots in the war efforts spurred community events, such as reading circles, assistance in establishing the Greensburg Public Library and a popular Travelogue series. The club still awards a few annual scholarships for area students.

The club's membership was at one time mostly teachers, but over the decades careers have changed. Daily has been a member about 20 years.

“I'm still learning from (the other members),” said Daily, who was an English teacher. “For me, that is the biggest benefit, having met these ladies that lived a life that I didn't live.”

Carolyn Falcon attributed the club's success to a fellowship among similar-minded women. She joined in the 1950s.

“When I came home from college, there were no activities for women,” she said.

The club really has a niche, said President Betsy Hoeldtke, who joined in the 1960s and later continued with her membership after some time away from the area.

“I do think our membership is very loyal,” Hoeldtke said. “There's people who it's a priority in their lives.”

Though membership has dwindled over the years, the club's staying power is still there.

“I think there's always been a core of people who don't want to let go,” Daily said. “Individual people in college club give women something to aspire to.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.