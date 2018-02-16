Wild weather: Region deluged with heavy rain, high winds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• An alternating traffic pattern is in place on the New Stanton-Ruffsdale Road, at Thompson Hollow Road in East Huntingdon, because of a pipe collapse

• Water Street between Porter Avenue in Scottdale and Pennsylvania Avenue in East Huntingdon

• Two Mile Run Road between Route 711/Stahlstown Ligonier Road to Route 30/Lincoln Highway in Ligonier

• State Route 2043, which is closed due to pipe job, temporarily is opened to evacuate the town of Darlington, Ligonier Township

• Ross Mountain Park Road between Thacher Road in Fairfield to SR 711 in St. Clair Township

• Brinkerton Road between Brinker Road in Mt. Pleasant and Pores Road in Unity

• Route 982 between SR 30 in Ligonier to Mission Road in Derry

• Route 56 in Indiana and Westmoreland counties, between Route 711 in East Wheatfield and Third Street in St. Clair

The following state routes were closed as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to PennDOT:

A deluge of rain and strong winds that pummeled the region overnight left residents, businesses and emergency responders working for a second day on waterlogged homes and flooded roadways from Ligonier to Uniontown to Pittsburgh.

In Fayette County, a rare February tornado touched down Thursday in Uniontown, ripping roofs off buildings and leaving debris scattered over streets between the downtown to the Pittsburgh Street and Gallatin Avenue areas.

In Westmoreland County, Ligonier Borough, Ligonier Township, Rostraver Township and other communities reported flooding that led to road closures and precautionary evacuations.

Flooding in Connellsville was so severe that the city declared a state of emergency, less than two years after a devastating flash flood hit the city in August 2016.

Residents along Loyalhanna Creek in Ligonier Township were evacuated early Friday, while Connellsville officials evacuated some residents as a result of flooding caused by steady rains that fell through the region, dumping up to 2 inches and flooding numerous roadways in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Water rescue units from Scottdale and Connellsville responded just after 7 p.m. Friday when a vehicle became stranded in a pool of high water on Acme Dam Road, north of County Line Road, in Mt. Pleasant Township.

According to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor, the two occupants had climbed on the roof of the vehicle, with water reaching halfway up the doors. Firefighters from Kecksburg and Mt. Pleasant were assisting with the rescue.

Ligonier Valley School District closed Friday, and many other area schools canceled or delayed classes because of the weather.

The weather service measured 1.44 inches of rainfall Thursday, with more falling Friday. Some regions received more.

In Rostraver, the fire department helped eight people and two dogs flee flooded homes. Elsewhere in Westmoreland, firefighters in Sewickley Township reported flooding in Herminie and the Lowber area, not far from where Sewickley Creek flows into the Youghiogheny River.

Here's a look at what was happening in some communities Friday.

Connellsville

Officials and people who live in the Dutch Bottom area weren't taking any chances during heavy rains Thursday night.

They knew too well how a flooded Mountz Creek could ravage the neighborhood, so many people living in the 12 remaining homes there left as the water started to rise at about 8:20 p.m.

"We had a call that the Mountz Creek, the citizens down here were concerned about the level of the creek," said Jeff Layton, emergency management coordinator.

City officials decided a precautionary evacuation was needed to prevent any nighttime water rescues like those the small neighborhood saw during a flash flood in August 2016. The majority of homes were destroyed during that flood and most sit vacant, ready for demolition.

The high water Thursday night didn't damage any homes, but the creek was rising fast, Layton said. Water rose up to the street curbs and into some yards on Connell Avenue.

"We were real quick on determining that the water was going to rise real fast down here," Layton said. "In a matter of 10 minutes it was crazy. They were vigilant on watching Mountz Creek."

Officials were particularly concerned about a band of rain set to move through the area around midnight, said street foreman George Kosisko.

"After (August 2016), we don't want to take a chance," he said.

Longtime resident Tom Burnsworth evacuated his remodeled home on North Avenue just to be safe. His home was heavily damaged in the 2016 flood, but got only some water in the basement on Thursday, said his son, Chad.

"It didn't bother me," said Tom Burnsworth, who has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years. "A normal flood don't worry me."

He stayed at a relative's house overnight.

The Youghiogheny River passed flood stage of 12 feet at 10:15 a.m. Friday in Connellsville, Layton said. The river measured 12.4 feet at the time of that reading, he said.

Ligonier area

Heavy rains Thursday night and Friday morning led to flooding in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township, mostly because of a raging Loyalhanna Creek and swollen tributaries such as Mill Creek, officials said.

Ligonier Valley Schools cancelled classes because buses couldn't access all their routes due to road closures.

Several residents in the Waterford and Darlington areas were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and more than 20 homes in Ligonier had 2-3 feet of floodwater in their basements, said Public Works Director Paul Fry.

"We're in a valley. ... We're used to it, but it's sad to see people displaced from their homes," Fry said.

Fry said the borough closed streets on the lower end of town near Mill Creek, including parts of Indian, Millcreek, West Loyalhanna and West Main streets.

In Ligonier Township, crews closed about dozen roads, including portions of Nicely Road, Idlewild Hill Lane and Peoples Road, said township manager Terry Carcella.

"When you get a significant rain event like this, there's not much you can do," he said. "(The water) comes up fast, but it tends to go down fast."

On Friday, crews posted road closing signs, cleared catch basins and got debris off roads.

Fry estimated the borough got 3-½ inches of rain overnight.

Rostraver Township

A flash flood forced residents in the Elks Place community to evacuate their homes Thursday.

While flooding in their yards and outbuildings is nothing new for many of them, getting water in their homes and the speed at which the waters rose surprised them.

"It was too fast for us to respond to anything...," said Crystal Williams, 40. "We left with the clothes on our backs."

She and David Szeton, 54, were trying to move their belongings to higher ground when the flooding started around 7 p.m. They quickly abandoned that plan and concentrated on getting their kids to safety.

By the time they left, she was wading through chest-high water, she said. The current was strong enough to send a trash can from her kitchen across the road and wedge it against a fence.

A neighbor's refrigerator, which had been strapped down inside the neighbor's garage, broke loose and floated downstream, she said.

Joe Peters, 72, said this is the fourth time they've been flooded in about 18 months.

"I think this is the worst one," said Charla Peters, 69.

Their two granddaughters and their families came over Thursday night to help them move their belongings off the first floor of their house, she said. By the time they evacuated, they had to leave all the cars behind because the road was impassable, she said.

"It's all through the house," Joe Peters said while washing mud off the back porch. "The carpeting, everything is ruined in there."

The township has talked about building a flood wall to protect the homes, but nothing seems to be getting done, Peters said.

Rostraver has obtained a grant of $200,000, which would cover about half the cost of the wall, said Raymond Iacoboni, vice president of the township's commission. The township is applying for another grant and is trying to line up the permits to build the wall, but everything takes a lot longer than it should, he said.

"The permitting process anymore is ridiculous to try to get anything accomplished," he said.

Homes throughout Rostraver got flooded Thursday, but Elks Place was hardest hit, he said.

Road and sanitation crews were working Friday to clear out drain pipes and culverts that were clogged during the storm, he said.

"When you get a heavy rain like that, you get a lot of debris coming down," Iacoboni said.