Ray Shetler Jr. not guilty in deadly police officer shooting

After six days of testimony and more than 20 hours of jury deliberations, Ray Shetler Jr. was found not guilty of murder Friday in the fatal shooting of St. Clair Township Police Officer Lloyd Reed.

The jury found Shetler Jr. not guilty of first- or third-degree murder. He faced a possible death sentence had he been convicted of the most serious charge.

Shetler, 33, of New Florence, jumped up and hugged his defense attorney as the verdict was announced. His family members, seated just one row in front of Reed's family, let out an audible gasp.

"You were in the courtroom, you saw him hugging me, thanking me for saving his life," said defense attorney Marc Daffner.

The jury found Shetler guilty of two lesser charges in connection with stealing a truck as he attempted to flee the scene of the shooting in New Florence and swam across the Conemaugh River.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Shetler remain in jail until he is able to post $100,000 bail that continues keeps him in custody for the theft and receiving stolen property convictions.

The judge said Shetler could be sentenced up to seven years in prison.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said he and the Reed family were disappointed with the verdict.

"We have a jury system in this country and will certainly abide by their verdict," Peck said.

The defense argued that Shetler acted in self- defense when he fired three shots from a high-powered hunting rifle.

Reed, 54, of Hollsopple, Somerset County, was hit in the chest with one shot and died within minutes after he was wounded, according to an autopsy report.

The defense maintained Reed fired first and discharged six shots. Seward police officer Justin Dickert, the second officer on scene, fired once.

Shetler was hit with a shot to his left shoulder. Prosecutors said he fled the scene, swam across the Conemaugh River and dumped clothing and the suspected murder weapon in a weed-covered ditch on the property of a power plant.

He was arrested after a six-hour manhunt.

Jurors heard testimony from 22 prosecution witnesses and viewed nearly 190 exhibits including maps, crime scene photos and video from police dash cameras.

Shetler testified on his own behalf as did his girlfriend, Kristen Luther. Both claimed Reed fired first during the shootout.

It was Luther's call to 911, saying Shetler had assaulted her that led Reed, who was patrolling neighboring St. Clair Township, to respond to New Florence.

Shetler maintained he didn't know Reed was a police officer.

Shetler had no reaction as he was taken back to Westmoreland County Prison.

His family and Luther said they always believed Shetler acted in self-defense.

"It's a shame a life was lost but another life would have been lost," said Shetler's stepfather, Mark Porter.

"Our heart goes out to them too," Luther said of Reed's family.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.