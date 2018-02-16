Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
One displaced in Latrobe apartment fire

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, 9:21 p.m.
Smoke pours from a fire that was limited to one dweling unit on Feb. 16, 2018 in this apartment complex on East First Avenue in Latrobe. One resident was displaced by the blaze.
WPXI-TV
Smoke pours from a fire that was limited to one dweling unit on Feb. 16, 2018 in this apartment complex on East First Avenue in Latrobe. One resident was displaced by the blaze.

Updated 14 hours ago

Fire caused moderate damage Friday to an apartment on East First Avenue in Latrobe and displaced the woman who lives there.

Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile said it's fortunate firefighting crews were able to contain the flames to the two-story dwelling because it shares a common roof line with nine other apartments in the residential complex popularly known as the Ten Commandments.

“It burned through the roof and we kind of stopped it there,” Brasile said, indicating firefighters had a quick response after a 14-hour marathon of calls for flooding — mostly in basements. “It could have been a lot worse. It helped us tremendously having most of the guys in the station,” he said.

The resident wasn't harmed and was being assisted by the Red Cross, he said.

Brasile suggested an overloaded electrical circuit as a likely culprit in sparking the fire reported at about 11:40 a.m. An older television set with a picture tube and a space heater were among items being powered by the same circuit, he said.

“It looks like it picked the point of least resistance — the TV, which shorted out and popped,” he said. “It burned a dresser, ran up the wall and got into the roof line.”

The resident was next door at the time, Brasile said.

He estimated damage to the apartment at about $65,000 while a neighboring unit received some smoke damage. Fans were used to clear the smoke.

Latrobe volunteers were at the scene until about 2 p.m., with help from firefighters from Derry Township, Lloydsville, Crabtree and Whitney-Hostetter.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

