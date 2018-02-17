Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Yough River towns 'quite wet' as river crests at nearly 23 feet

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Above, the Youghiogheny River floods Yough River Park in Connellsville in 2015. Upriver, the Yough crested around 23 feet in Sutersville on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, and continued causing problems for residents and businesses in Sutersville and West Newton on Saturday, Feb. 17.
Celeste Van Kirk | Trib Total Media
Above, the Youghiogheny River floods Yough River Park in Connellsville in 2015. Upriver, the Yough crested around 23 feet in Sutersville on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, and continued causing problems for residents and businesses in Sutersville and West Newton on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Updated 17 minutes ago

In Sutersville, the local volunteer fire department had a list of homes and businesses to visit on Saturday morning, to help with flood-related issues.

Walk in the World Ministries on First Avenue was on that list.

“We have almost a foot-and-a-half of water in the basement,” said Pastor John Sethman. “The fire company was already here when I arrived.”

Residents, local fire companies and emergency responders were dealing with flooding issues up and down the Youghiogheny River on Saturday, after heavy rain Thursday and Friday continued to cause problems in the region.

Walk in the World Ministries has been in their current location for a little more than a year.

“This is the first time for us (experiencing flooding),” Sethman said.

Just a short walk up the river, it is hardly Carolyn Casoni's first rodeo.

“There are two houses and two garages on the property,” she said. Casoni's Garage is located by the Sutersville Bridge on the banks of the Yough.

“Water was all the way up to the ceiling in the basement of one house, and it was coming up the wall in the garages,” Casoni said.

The Yough at Sutersville crested at 22.83 feet in the early hours of Saturday morning, just below what the National Weather Service designates as a “major flood stage.” Over the course of 12 hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, the river rose by eight feet.

By 9 a.m. Saturday morning, it was back down to 19 feet, and is forecast to continue dropping.

West Newton Fire Chief Craig Sanner summed up the past 24 hours in two words: “Quite wet.”

“Our main trouble spot is lower Collinsburg Road,” Sanner said. “We had 12 or 14 houses we've helped, and we're back over there today.”

Sanner said about eight homes still needed water pumped out of their basements as of 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, and several homes are without power.

In addition to the heavy rain, the regional forecast for Saturday includes falling temperatures and snow beginning in the early afternoon.

“We should be okay by then,” Sanner said of residents and businesses dealing with flooding issues.

One town along the Yough fared a little better with the weather: Collinsburg Fire Chief Frank Backstrom said his crews have had it relatively easy.

“We're high enough that we haven't had any flooding,” Backstrom said. “West Newton and Sutersville lie a little lower.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

