Fayette County shooting victim upgraded to fair condition
Updated 9 hours ago
A 40-year-old Smithton woman who police say was shot by a former boyfriend has been upgraded from critical to fair condition at a West Virginia hospital.
State police said Kellie L. McElroy of Smithton was driving on Morris Buncic Road in Nicholson Township, Fayette County, on Thursday afternoon when she was stopped by Christopher Ryczek, 47, also of Smithton.
Police said Ryczek parked his vehicle along the road, with the knowledge that McElroy would be driving by.
During their interaction, police said Ryczek shot McElroy, who attempted to flee in her vehicle. She crashed into a fence, and was thrown from the vehicle, police said.
Ryczek also shot himself, according to a state police report released on Friday. He remains in critical condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, according to hospital staff.
The investigation is ongoing.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.