Alcohol-related crash fatalities in Pennsylvania down significantly

As opioid abuse in Westmoreland County sets new records every year, year-end statistics from the coroner's office indicate one positive change in another decades-long substance abuse problem: alcohol-related traffic fatalities.

Last year, Coroner Ken Bacha's office investigated 23 traffic fatalities, and just five were alcohol-related. It is the lowest number of such deaths in his 16 years as coroner.

During 2016 and 2015, Bacha's office investigated 15 alcohol-related traffic fatalities each year.

The downturn is borne out by statistics compiled by PennDOT. In 1984, for example, the agency reported Westmoreland had 107 traffic fatalities, 47 of them alcohol-related.

Although PennDOT hasn't yet released annual statewide statistics for 2017, its data show alcohol-related fatalities statewide declined by 26 percent over four years.

Bacha doesn't believe it's a fluke. He's noticed alcohol-related fatal crashes declining for decades. His late father, Leo Bacha, was the elected coroner 24 years before him.

“Back in the 1960s and 1970s, it was not uncommon that the county had upwards of 80 to 100 traffic fatalities annually, and a lot of those were alcohol-related,” Bacha said.

“But that was in a period when emergency rescue tools were not as advanced as today, there were no seat belt laws, and the cars were not equipped with air bags like today. ... The technology has really improved. Plus, all of the public education has certainly had a positive impact,” the coroner said.

Colleen Hughes, executive director of the Westmoreland County Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc., believes a number of factors have contributed to the decline in such fatalities. The private, nonprofit commission, headquartered in Monessen, administers publicly funded services for people with alcohol, tobacco, gambling and other drug problems.

“It's definitely a combination of many factors ... the technology in vehicles, the changes in DUI laws regarding implementation of mandated ignition interlock programs in 2016, and decades worth of public education and public service announcements on the hazards of drinking and driving,” Hughes said.

“It takes time to change the societal norms. ... Look at the 1970s when people weren't receptive to using seat belts compared to today. It took a lot of years to get people to buckle up, but people learned that seat belts do indeed save lives,” she said.

Despite the positive news regarding the decline in alcohol-related fatalities, Hughes stressed that the preventative drinking and driving campaigns and alcohol abuse program offerings in schools are still vital.

“Even though we are in the midst of an opioid epidemic, all of the reports we receive from hospital emergency rooms in the area show that teenage drinking is still the No.1 problem,” Hughes said.

Bacha concurred that the issue is complex.

“It's definitely a good thing people are not dying on the highways like they used to. ... There are a lot of reasons behind it,” Bacha said.

