Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Yukon-area animal shelter once again accepting donations

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Above, a photo of the Spring Street driveway leading to the Pet Adoption League and Humane Association in South Huntingdon posted on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Submitted photo
Above, a photo of the Spring Street driveway leading to the Pet Adoption League and Humane Association in South Huntingdon posted on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Sarah Jo Smith, kennel manager at Pet Adoption League in Yukon, holds Belle and Chloe, two 8 week-old mastiff Labrador mix puppies that were picked up by workers from the Pet Adoption League on Nov. 26, 2015, with their eyes glued shut and severely dehydrated.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
Sarah Jo Smith, kennel manager at Pet Adoption League in Yukon, holds Belle and Chloe, two 8 week-old mastiff Labrador mix puppies that were picked up by workers from the Pet Adoption League on Nov. 26, 2015, with their eyes glued shut and severely dehydrated.

Updated 7 hours ago

A South Huntingdon animal shelter banned late last year from soliciting donations is back in the good graces of the Pennsylvania Department of State.

“We had to provide them with some paperwork,” said Sarah Jo Smith, kennel manager at the Pet Adoption League and Humane Association.

The association was banned by the Pennsylvania Department of State on Dec. 20 from seeking donations or conducting fundraising activities until it filed paperwork to comply with the state Solicitation of Funds For Charitable Purposes Act.

As of Feb. 1, a cease-and-desist order has been lifted, and association officials can focus on more pressing matters.

One of those issues is the driveway leading to the shelter, which has been damaged by both the freeze-and-thaw cycle this winter as well as the recent deluge of rain.

On Feb. 16, the shelter near Yukon was open by appointment only, and a photo posted to its Facebook page showed the Spring Street entrance heavily pockmarked with potholes and trenches.

“We put gravel down and filled it in, and we're open now,” Smith said on Monday afternoon. “But the driveway does need fixed. We need a pipe underneath it for drainage. We just have to have the landlord's permission to get it fixed.”

The association has had a contentious relationship with its landlord, Barb Flanigan of South Huntingdon.

Shelter attorney Ashley Lovelace said drainage problems with the driveway have been an ongoing issue.

“That was discussed with Ms. Flanigan and her previous attorney,” Lovelace said. “It's something that's needed to be put in place for some time.”

Lovelace and Smith both said that all of the other properties located along Spring Street have drainage systems at the bottom of their driveways.

“But we've not received a response about that,” she said.

Flanigan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me