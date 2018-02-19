Yukon-area animal shelter once again accepting donations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A South Huntingdon animal shelter banned late last year from soliciting donations is back in the good graces of the Pennsylvania Department of State.

“We had to provide them with some paperwork,” said Sarah Jo Smith, kennel manager at the Pet Adoption League and Humane Association.

The association was banned by the Pennsylvania Department of State on Dec. 20 from seeking donations or conducting fundraising activities until it filed paperwork to comply with the state Solicitation of Funds For Charitable Purposes Act.

As of Feb. 1, a cease-and-desist order has been lifted, and association officials can focus on more pressing matters.

One of those issues is the driveway leading to the shelter, which has been damaged by both the freeze-and-thaw cycle this winter as well as the recent deluge of rain.

On Feb. 16, the shelter near Yukon was open by appointment only, and a photo posted to its Facebook page showed the Spring Street entrance heavily pockmarked with potholes and trenches.

“We put gravel down and filled it in, and we're open now,” Smith said on Monday afternoon. “But the driveway does need fixed. We need a pipe underneath it for drainage. We just have to have the landlord's permission to get it fixed.”

The association has had a contentious relationship with its landlord, Barb Flanigan of South Huntingdon.

Shelter attorney Ashley Lovelace said drainage problems with the driveway have been an ongoing issue.

“That was discussed with Ms. Flanigan and her previous attorney,” Lovelace said. “It's something that's needed to be put in place for some time.”

Lovelace and Smith both said that all of the other properties located along Spring Street have drainage systems at the bottom of their driveways.

“But we've not received a response about that,” she said.

Flanigan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.