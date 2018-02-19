Penn-Trafford student, mom file federal lawsuit claiming bullying, assault

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn-Trafford School District student and her mother have filed a federal civil damage lawsuit against the school district and four administrators, claiming school officials failed to act in 2016 when the teenager was subjected to months of bullying and then injured in an assault at the high school.

The teenager, identified as S.S. in the civil damage complaint, and her mother, identified as G.S., claim the school district failed its legal obligation to protect the girl, then age 15, from violent acts as guaranteed under the 14th Amendment.

“She brought the bullying to the attention of Penn-Trafford's Assistant Principal (Greg Capoccinioni) on numerous occasions. S.S. was met with indifference and was told the bullying and physical assaults were merely ‘girl drama,' ” the lawsuit alleges.

“As a result of the indifference to her reports of bullying from Penn-Trafford High School's administration, S.S. was brutally attacked by a female student and suffered severe injuries including a broken nose in two places, a fractured cheekbone, a frontal hematoma and a concussion (on Dec. 16, 2017),” the 27-page lawsuit contends.

In addition to the school district, the lawsuit names Superintendent Matthew Harris, Assistant Superintendent Scott Inglese, high school Principal Anthony Aquilo and Assistant Principal Gregory Capoccioni as defendants.

“It is the position of the plaintiffs that the Penn-Trafford School District administration at the highest levels ... created a culture of violence where students are encouraged to be violent with each other and are punished for reporting incidents of assaults, threats and cyberbullying,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Harris, contacted by phone Monday afternoon, said the school district had just received a copy of the lawsuit and could not comment.

The plaintiff's attorneys, Alexander H. Lindsay Jr. and Jessica Tully, of Butler, told the Tribune-Review that after S.S. was assaulted and required hospital treatment and surgery, school officials suspended her for three days for fighting when she returned to school on Feb. 21, 2017.

“She stayed at home until then because she had a fear of being around other people. School officials refused to lift the suspension,” Lindsay said.

“Ordinarily, due to her excellent classroom performance and cumulative grade-point average, she would have been a candidate for the National Honor Society, but because of the suspension for fighting, she was rejected,” Lindsay said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.