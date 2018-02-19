Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Penn-Trafford student, mom file federal lawsuit claiming bullying, assault

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 3 hours ago

A Penn-Trafford School District student and her mother have filed a federal civil damage lawsuit against the school district and four administrators, claiming school officials failed to act in 2016 when the teenager was subjected to months of bullying and then injured in an assault at the high school.

The teenager, identified as S.S. in the civil damage complaint, and her mother, identified as G.S., claim the school district failed its legal obligation to protect the girl, then age 15, from violent acts as guaranteed under the 14th Amendment.

“She brought the bullying to the attention of Penn-Trafford's Assistant Principal (Greg Capoccinioni) on numerous occasions. S.S. was met with indifference and was told the bullying and physical assaults were merely ‘girl drama,' ” the lawsuit alleges.

“As a result of the indifference to her reports of bullying from Penn-Trafford High School's administration, S.S. was brutally attacked by a female student and suffered severe injuries including a broken nose in two places, a fractured cheekbone, a frontal hematoma and a concussion (on Dec. 16, 2017),” the 27-page lawsuit contends.

In addition to the school district, the lawsuit names Superintendent Matthew Harris, Assistant Superintendent Scott Inglese, high school Principal Anthony Aquilo and Assistant Principal Gregory Capoccioni as defendants.

“It is the position of the plaintiffs that the Penn-Trafford School District administration at the highest levels ... created a culture of violence where students are encouraged to be violent with each other and are punished for reporting incidents of assaults, threats and cyberbullying,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Harris, contacted by phone Monday afternoon, said the school district had just received a copy of the lawsuit and could not comment.

The plaintiff's attorneys, Alexander H. Lindsay Jr. and Jessica Tully, of Butler, told the Tribune-Review that after S.S. was assaulted and required hospital treatment and surgery, school officials suspended her for three days for fighting when she returned to school on Feb. 21, 2017.

“She stayed at home until then because she had a fear of being around other people. School officials refused to lift the suspension,” Lindsay said.

“Ordinarily, due to her excellent classroom performance and cumulative grade-point average, she would have been a candidate for the National Honor Society, but because of the suspension for fighting, she was rejected,” Lindsay said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me