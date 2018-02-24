Derry native leads Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Derry native Briana Tomack landed a job in the Philadelphia area, in the hospitality field she trained for, shortly after her 1992 graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In 2008, a single mom, she was back in her original hometown with sons Sam and Alex, now 16 and 15, respectively.

"I moved back here because I didn't want my whole family to be strangers to my children and only see them a couple times a year," Tomack said.

And after being away for 15 years, she gained a greater appreciation of the quality of life in Westmoreland County, the familiar surroundings of Derry and renewed connections with friends and neighbors.

"It took me moving away to realize how nice it was here," Tomack said, noting she's far from alone. "Everybody I know that has lived somewhere else either came back or wants to come back."

In the job she began Feb. 12, president of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Tomack is intent on sharing her enthusiasm for Derry, Latrobe and other eastern Westmoreland communities with potential visitors, residents and employers.

"My main goal is to promote healthy economic activity for the area, and to promote tourism to that end." she said.

During her first week on the job, she met with the chamber's economic education committee and reached out to her counterparts at the neighboring Westmoreland County and Ligonier Valley chambers of commerce — organizations she was familiar with through her previous involvement in the area business community.

Tomack noted her chamber and Ligonier Valley's will come together next month for an inaugural shared breakfast and networking event.

"I hope to be able to do some things jointly with other chambers," she said. "Many businesses maintain multiple chamber memberships and can benefit from the wide reach that the chambers provide."

Susan Grunstra, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, hopes the event will become a semi-annual affair. "I think it gives both chambers the opportunity to get to know other members and see what other businesses are out there," she said.

The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber has worked to build its membership, currently in excess of 500, and is hoping to attract more members, Tomack said.

"There are a lot of businesses coming into the area, a lot of things that weren't here five or 10 years ago, so I look forward to seeing things continue to grow and welcoming all these new people and businesses as part of our community," she said.

The chamber mission of promoting the region and welcoming new arrivals fits well with the skill set Tomack developed in the hospitality industry.

"I just thought it would be a natural progression of my career in hospitality and tourism," she said of her new position. "To work in the community where I live, where my kids go to school, was very attractive to me."

Her initial job out of college involved overseeing various services in a large Philadelphia-area nursing home that were provided under contract by a hotel chain.

She subsequently took management jobs at a First Commonwealth Bank branch in Ligonier, at the Blairsville Hampton Inn and at the recently constructed Hilton Garden Inn hotel on the IUP campus.

At the IUP location, she hired about 75 staffers and oversaw a restaurant and bar at the hotel.

Coming full circle to her own days as an undergraduate, she noted the hotel partnered with the IUP hospitality program to offer internships.

"That was always a priority for me," she said, noting she's enjoyed providing other educational opportunities to the communities where she's worked — financial literacy programs for students and adults when she worked in Ligonier and, more recently, participating in career-oriented programs the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber provides to students in the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts.

Next on Tomack's game plan is to plunge into preparations for several upcoming chamber activities — a clay target shooting event, a golf outing, the summertime festival celebrating Latrobe's claim as the birthplace of the banana split, and the later annual Steelers Fest timed in conjunction with the team's training camp at Saint Vincent College.

She noted the area has a "rich history and great activities to bring more people in. I want to see it be a place people will always want to come back to."

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.