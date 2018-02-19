Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Applications open for two Greensburg Habitat for Humanity homes

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity is renovating two Greensburg homes on Jefferson Avenue.
Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity has nearly finished repairing two houses on Jefferson Avenue in Greensburg, but the homes are still missing an important detail — residents.

The nonprofit organization is accepting applications from families who want to live in one of the two-bedroom homes.

In order to qualify, a family must be in need of affordable housing, able to make payments on a low-interest mortgage and willing to put in “sweat equity” by working to improve the home.

The two Greensburg houses are among the first projects for the organization working to revitalize itself after years of inactivity.

Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity has overhauled its organization, completing two long-stagnant projects in Jeannette and taking on the two Greensburg homes.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

