Applications open for two Greensburg Habitat for Humanity homes

The application for houses available through Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity is available online at cwhfh.org . It also can be printed and completed, then mailed to:

Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity has nearly finished repairing two houses on Jefferson Avenue in Greensburg, but the homes are still missing an important detail — residents.

The nonprofit organization is accepting applications from families who want to live in one of the two-bedroom homes.

In order to qualify, a family must be in need of affordable housing, able to make payments on a low-interest mortgage and willing to put in “sweat equity” by working to improve the home.

The two Greensburg houses are among the first projects for the organization working to revitalize itself after years of inactivity.

Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity has overhauled its organization, completing two long-stagnant projects in Jeannette and taking on the two Greensburg homes.

