Jeannette council rejects sanitation bids, buys 2 garbage trucks
Updated 12 minutes ago
Jeannette council this month rejected bids listing costs for privatization of the city's sanitation department. The group majority authorized the purchase of two new garbage trucks for $347,220 and hired two full-time employees to fill open spots in the public works department.
All three of the votes were 4-1 with Councilman Chuck Highlands dissenting.
The city received four bids in December detailing costs to residents and businesses for outsourcing the sanitation department. The lowest bidder for a five-year contract was Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill. That proposal showed a decrease in collection rates for 4,000 residents, the elimination of city-sold garbage bags and increased recycling options. Proposed costs would have increased for commercial customers under that plan.
The two garbage trucks will be purchased using funds from the city's 2016 borrowing and refinancing of $3.5 million in bonds.
New public works employees Lester Hopkins and Anthony Salvatore were hired at an hourly rate of $15.20. The department's 10 employees can work for either public works or sanitation. Officials are negotiating a contract for the workers. Their pact expired Dec. 31 without a new agreement.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.