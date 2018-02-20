Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg police: 2 women may have been drugged, raped

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Levi Lee Evans and Benjamin Melvin Davis.
Levi Lee Evans
Benjamin Melvin Davis
Benjamin Melvin Davis is escorted to his preliminary arraignment on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. He and another man are accused of raping an unconscious woman in Greensburg.
Greensburg police are investigating whether two women who reported being raped last month were drugged.

Both women told investigators that they lost consciousness at a city home after smoking marijuana and drinking soda with two suspects, Benjamin Melvin Davis and Levi Lee Evans, both 20, of Greensburg, according to criminal complaints filed against the men.

Davis and Evans were arrested Tuesday and lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison. Davis' bail was set at $150,000, and Evans' at $100,000.

“You have a very serious criminal history. These are very serious charges,” Judge Christiann Otto Flanagan told Davis during a preliminary arraignment.

The women, ages 22 and 24, reported to police on Jan. 18 that they had been sexually assaulted by Davis and Evans while the group was hanging out together the previous day, according to the complaints.

One of the accusers told police she got dizzy, passed out and awoke to find Davis having sex with her, Detective John Swank wrote in the complaints.

The second accuser also lost consciousness and awoke to hear her friend screaming, “Get off me.” She reported seeing Davis and Evans having sex with her friend while she was unconscious, Swank said. At one point, the second accuser awoke and found Evans trying to have sex with her, police said.

Both women told police that they felt paralyzed when they woke up that night and the next day, according to the complaint.

Police seized clothing, used condoms and three soda bottles from which the women had been drinking for analysis.

Electronic messages among the suspects and the accusers that were shared with investigators showed that the men asked the women not to report the incident to police. A message purportedly from Evans sent afterward stated he thought “it look like she cool wit it” and then he said “tell her my fault I didn't think she cared,” police reported in the affidavit.

Evans told investigators that he believed the sex was consensual.

Both suspects are charged with rape of an unconscious person and drug possession. Evans faces additional counts of attempted rape and indecent assault.

Swank said he plans to charge Davis in connection with a firearm the suspect allegedly was found with upon his arrest.

“He is cooperating with me about where he found that firearm,” Swank told Flanagan.

Davis told Flanagan that he is under court supervision for a previous case. He was sentenced in August to nine to 18 months on charges of terroristic threats and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

