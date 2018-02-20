Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
Westmoreland

Girl, 14, made gun noises to Greensburg Salem Middle School teacher, police say

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 11:24 a.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

A 14-year-old girl is being charged with terroristic threats for making machine gun noises and threatening to take a gun to Greensburg Salem Middle School, said Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford.

Police were called to the North Main Street school Monday at 2:50 p.m. after it was reported the girl directed the noises at a teacher, Stafford said. The charge will be handled through county juvenile probation.

School districts around the area have been struggling with rumors and threats since 17 people were killed and several others injured in a shooting last week at a Florida high school. A Snapchat message shut down Franklin Regional School District Friday after a student sent a threatening photo, and state police are investigating a threatening Snapchat message allegedly sent by a Somerset County male juvenile . Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me