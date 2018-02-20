Girl, 14, made gun noises to Greensburg Salem Middle School teacher, police say
A 14-year-old girl is being charged with terroristic threats for making machine gun noises and threatening to take a gun to Greensburg Salem Middle School, said Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford.
Police were called to the North Main Street school Monday at 2:50 p.m. after it was reported the girl directed the noises at a teacher, Stafford said. The charge will be handled through county juvenile probation.
School districts around the area have been struggling with rumors and threats since 17 people were killed and several others injured in a shooting last week at a Florida high school. A Snapchat message shut down Franklin Regional School District Friday after a student sent a threatening photo, and state police are investigating a threatening Snapchat message allegedly sent by a Somerset County male juvenile . Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.