Attorney fails to show for Mt. Pleasant teen's hearing

A hearing to determine if a Mt. Pleasant teenager should continue to be held at a Cambria County reform school for the death of his friend two years ago is rescheduled for March.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Michele Bononi on Tuesday postponed the hearing for Jon Burnsworth III after his defense attorney failed to appear in court for the scheduled hearing.

Defense attorney Richard McCague has defended Burnsworth since his arrest for the March 2016 fatal shooting of 13-year-old James Robert “JR” Gustafson in a home they were visiting. Burnsworth claimed a gun — given to him by an 18-year-old babysitter in the home they were visiting — accidently discharged.

“The law says he has to be here,” Bononi said of McCague. “If he's not here next time I will have a court-appointed lawyer here as a standby,” Bononi said.

Burnsworth, now 16, pleaded guilty in juvenile court to involuntary manslaughter and was ordered last March by Bononi to attend Appalachian Youth Services program, a reform school in Ebensburg, Cambria County.

During a progress hearing in December, juvenile probation officials told Bononi that Burnsworth, now a 9th grader, has thrived in the program.

Burnsworth was ordered to return to court for the rescheduled progress hearing on March 9.

