Greensburg attorney honored

A Greensburg attorney who works in her father's law firm has been recognized as one of the state's 40 top civil plaintiff trail lawyers under age 40 by a nationwide ltrial lawyers association.

Jessica L. Rafferty, 38, an attorney with Quatrini Rafferty, P.C, has been named as one the Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Pennsylvania, by the National Trial Lawyers of Dothan, Ala. The honor is given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field, the organization said.

“It's a tremendous honor. I truly enjoy what I do and I hope I am making a difference for people,” said Rafferty, who practices law with her father, Dennis Rafferty.

Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only, and is limited to attorneys in each state or region age 40 or younger who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or civil plaintiff law. Attorneys are nominated by their peers and third party research is involved in the selection of those honored.

She is one of about seven attorneys from Western Pennsylvania who made the list.

Rafferty, a Latrobe native, is a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, and earned her law degree from George Mason University School of Law in Arlington, Va. She has been with the Quatrini Rafferty law firm for nine years.

Before entering law school, she was a youth development volunteer in the U.S. Peace Corps in Honduras.

She serves on the board of Animal Friends of Westmoreland and volunteers there as well. Rafferty is a member of the Latrobe Youth Commission, which is designed to prevent first time juvenile offenders from getting an official court record by providing them with community supervision.

Rafferty said she is training to run the Boston Marathon in April, which will be her 10th marathon.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.