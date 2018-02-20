Chili & wing cookoff slated in Irwin

People who love to eat chili and wings can have their fill of both and help needy children at the same time by participating in the Norwin Rotary Club's eighth annual Chili & Wing Cookoff that will be held at several locations throughout downtown Irwin from 5 to 8 p.m. March 1.

The Colonial Grille, Cafe Supreme and the Cheesecake Caffe along Main Street and the Irwin Masonic Hall and the First United Methodist Church on Oak Street are among the sites where chili and wings will be available. Chili samples will be sold for 50 cents and the wing samples will be sold for $1.

All of the money raised from the sale of the chili and one-half of the money raised from the sale of the chicken wings will go toward supporting the Norwin Rotary Back Pack Project. The back pack project provides money to feed 30 food-insecure Norwin elementary school children with backpacks full of nutritional, child-friendly food that will sustain them for an entire weekend. The chili and wing cookoff is the primary fundraiser for that event.

The amateur cookers will have tables at the First United Methodist Church and the Irwin Masonic Hall. Those who want to participate are asked to make at least five gallons of chili. Those serving wings are asked to make at least 125 wings, but there is no minimum requirement for chili or wings.

The professionals will serve their food from their location or the church or Masonic Hall. Wine and beer may be available at some locations, but not at the church, the Rotary Club announced.

A panel of independent judges will taste test the chili and wings based on texture, flavor, aroma and unique character. Prizes will be given for first, second and third place for the best chili and wings in both the professional and amateur chef categories. A People's Choice award will be given for the best chili and wings in the amateur and professional categories.

The deadline for registering to sell chili or wings at the event is Friday.

More information is available at the Norwin Rotary Club website at http://www.norwinrotary.com/

For more information, contact Bill Caruthers at 724-382-5722 or Cheryl Campbell at 724-858-7609.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.