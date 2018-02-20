Latrobe firm poised to buy old elementary school for $450K

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Latrobe-based firm whose specialties include reclaiming waste coal has agreed to find an alternate use for the current Latrobe Elementary School — once it is replaced by a new building under construction nearby at Latrobe's Old Athletic Field.

The Greater Latrobe School Board Tuesday approved by resolution an agreement to sell the century-old building to Robindale Energy Services for $450,000. The new school is expected to be ready for students and staff to occupy for the fall 2018 academic semester.

“It's a very fair sale price,” school district Solicitor Ned Nakles said of Robindale's offer. He noted the sales agreement alleviates “the concern we've all had about the school being empty over the winter,” including the costs of maintaining the building's utilities and the loss of value the building might experience while sitting idle.

“This puts the property back on the rolls as a taxpaying parcel,” he added.

School director Conrad Lazor said he's pleased the school will end up in the hands of a local company. Board President Eric Hauser agreed, calling the building sale a “win-win” for the district and for Robindale Energy.

According to its website, Robindale, which has its main office on Lloyd Avenue, also is involved in mining of limestone and metallurgical coal, power generation, brokerage and trading through affiliate operations.

The Greater Latrobe School Authority is expected at its meeting this week to also approve the school sale, which will be conducted as a private sale, Nakles said. Since it involves the transfer of a school building, the pending sale also must be approved by the Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court.

The board approved change orders for Nello Construction Company's work on the new elementary school — adding $10,732 for changes to the structural steel being used in a roof parapet and overhang support and deducting $2,457 in costs for windows and doors and parking lot site revisions.

So far, all change orders in the project have added up to a net deduction of $104,000, according to Kurt Thomas, the district's director of operations and planning.

Construction crews recently were installing windows and drywall in a classroom wing of the new two-story school.

The new Latrobe school is expected to house about 800

students in grades K-6.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.