Westmoreland

Greater Latrobe prepares for transition in pupil services staff

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 2:09 a.m.
Laurie Golobish
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Laurie Golobish

Updated 11 minutes ago

Greater Latrobe School Board Tuesday promoted a member of the district administrative team and created a revamped support position as part of a transition in the district's pupil services and special education programs.

The board appointed district staff member Laurie Golobish as director of pupil services, effective July 1, at a salary of $87,950. Golobish will take over the post from Cindy Soltys, whose pending Dec. 6 retirement, approved last month, triggered the other personnel changes.

Soltys came to the district 12 years ago after serving with the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit. She will end her tenure at Greater Latrobe as an hourly employee, beginning Aug. 29, and will provide support as a mentor during the department's transition.

Golobish has been assisting Soltys for three years as supervisor of student support services, following one year as a teacher assigned to support elementary special education.

Golobish began her education career with seven years of teaching elementary students, all but one of those years at Greater Latrobe.

In her current role, she said, she supervises school counselors and nurses, helps oversee special education in grades K-12 and assists in coordinating efforts with the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center and with outside agencies that provide services to district students who need special attention — including the Intermediate Unit's Clairview School, the NHS School in Greensburg, Pressley Ridge, Adelphoi Village and area schools for blind or deaf students.

When the district fills its newly created position of student support services coordinator, it will look for candidates whose skills can complement her own, Golobish said. Unlike Soltys, Golobish noted she is not a certified school psychologist.

Golobish is glad school officials have agreed to continue with a second administrator to help head her department.

“We're thrilled that the board sees the need for two people,” she said. “It really takes a team approach.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

