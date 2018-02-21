Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield Area middle school closed due to seventh-grader's break-in

Suzanne Elliott | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 7:57 a.m.

Wendover Middle School in Hempfield is closed for students Wednesday due to a break-in at the building, according to a statement on the school's website.

The staff was told to report to the middle school.

A seventh-grader was found in the school early Wednesday morning, according to state police. The student entered the building overnight; there was no evidence of vandalism or theft. State police cleared the school; however, due to the timing of the discovery, classes were canceled as a precautionary measure, according to a statement from the district.

In an unrelated incident this week, a 13-year-old boy at Wendover made written and verbal statements about a mass shooting on an unknown date and time at the school. The juvenile also threatened to shoot a 13-year-old girl who attends the school.

State police charged the teen with two counts of terroristic threats. He is in custody at the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center.

