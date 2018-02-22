Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon OKs tax breaks for firefighters, EMS volunteers

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
A Shafton fire truck in North Huntindgon. .
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
A Shafton fire truck in North Huntindgon. .

Updated 3 hours ago

Active firefighters in North Huntingdon's seven volunteer fire departments and volunteers in the township's ambulance service will be able to benefit from tax credits for their volunteerism, a move designed to attract and retain volunteers for the public safety and health organizations.

North Huntingdon on Wednesday became Westmoreland County's first municipality to give financial incentives – a 20 percent credit on their township real estate tax bill and a $250 refund on their earned income tax – to those emergency responders who have completed one year of service and met the requirements for volunteering.

The financial benefits may help increase the number of volunteer firefighters, said Commissioner Anthony Martino, president of the Circleville fire department.

“It's a great incentive for them,” to join, Martino said.

Commissioner Darryl Bertani, a member of the Circleville fire department, abstained from voting on the ordinance because he said he can benefit from the tax credits.

The township's Volunteer Service Credit Program follows the general guidelines of state Act 172, which took effect in January 2017. The volunteers who met the minimum criteria for service can take advantage of the $250 earned income tax credit this year, but will have to wait until next year to get a refund of the 2018 real estate taxes on their owner-occupied residence, said Jeff Silka, township manager.

Firefighters are considered active if they respond to 10 percent of a department's emergency calls and are involved in 20 hours of annual training, plus help with 35 percent of the fundraising events. EMS volunteers are considered active if they provide 120 hours of service, including staffing hours, meetings and training.

“It's a little incentive to get volunteers. It's something we never had before,” said Craig Cochenour, chief of the Circleville fire department, said prior to the meeting. Shane Spielvogle, executive director of the North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue, could not be reached for comment.

Silka said he was not certain how many volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel might be eligible for the rebate, nor could he estimate how much it might cost North Huntingdon until officials know how many will use it.

The township fire chiefs proposed to North Huntingdon officials last year that they consider enacting a program to give volunteers tax credits, Cochenour said.

North Huntingdon will become the 20th municipality in the state to enact the tax credit provisions under Act 172, according to the Pennsylvania Office of the State Fire Commissioner, which tracks those municipalites enacting the tax credits.

Three of those municipalities are in Allegheny County – Churchill Borough, Richland Township and Robinson Township. Those three municipalities only offered a rebate on the earned income tax, not on the real estate tax. Silka said he wrote Robinson's ordinance last year when he was serving as that municipality's manager.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me