100 pounds of pot seized in New Stanton after state police get tip
Updated 2 hours ago
A shipment of 100 pounds of marijuana that was headed to Westmoreland County was seized by state police in Greensburg late Monday after they received a tip from a confidential informant.
Martin P. Olson, 57, of El Cajon, San Diego County, Calif., was charged by state police with illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession and delivery of a controlled substance before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore. He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $7,500 bond.
Olson was pulled over by troopers about 11:30 p.m. Monday as he pulled into the parking lot of the Marriot Fairfield Inn in New Stanton just after exiting the turnpike, according to court documents filed by Trooper Glenn Adams.
In case you are wondering what 100 lbs of marijuana looks likes or looks like sitting on a state police car (see below). Arrest made by the PA State Police Greensburg TACET team today in New Stanton. Assisted by the Westmoreland County Detectives, and Penn Twp PD K-9.
February 21, 2018
Troopers had received information from an informant earlier in the day "regarding a delivery of narcotics to a hotel in New Stanton Borough," Adams reported in an affidavit of probable cause filed before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore.
Members of the Troop A Community Enforcement Team, county detectives, and Penn Township K9 Officer Joseph Lewis and his dog, Mingo, assisted at the scene.
Adams reported that investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Olson's black, 2018 Nissan Armada "after Mingo alerted to the driver's side and passenger side doors of the suspect vehicle,"
Troopers sseized 99 sealed bags of bulk marijuana that weighed about 100 pounds, Adams reported in court documents.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
Olson's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled Feb. 28 before Moore.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.