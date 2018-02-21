Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

100 pounds of pot seized in New Stanton after state police get tip

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
A shipment of 100 pounds of marijuana that was headed to Westmoreland County was seized by state police in Greensburg late Monday after they received a tip from a confidential informant.

Martin P. Olson, 57, of El Cajon, San Diego County, Calif., was charged by state police with illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession and delivery of a controlled substance before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore. He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $7,500 bond.

Olson was pulled over by troopers about 11:30 p.m. Monday as he pulled into the parking lot of the Marriot Fairfield Inn in New Stanton just after exiting the turnpike, according to court documents filed by Trooper Glenn Adams.

