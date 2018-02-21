Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Gaming company wins, loses mini-casino license for Mercer County location

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 4 hours ago

Mercer County won — then lost — a mini-casino in the span of six hours Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Wednesday morning awarded the fourth mini-casino license for a Mercer County location, then at 3:35 p.m. afternoon announced it has invalidated the winning bid.

Sands Bethworks Gaming LLC's $9.8 million bid to reserve a location centered in Hempfield Township, near the Ohio border in the northwest, was determined to violate provisions of the state's gaming law, officials said.

In a news released Wednesday afternoon, gaming board Executive Director Kevin O'Toole said Sands' bid location encroached on the 25-mile exclusive zone of the proposed mini-casino awarded earlier this month to Mt. Airy LLC, which bid more than $21 million to reserve a location in Lawrence County.

O'Toole said the only other bid submitted Wednesday, from Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment Inc., which owns Parx Casino, outside Philadelphia in Bucks County, will be accepted. Terms of that bid, including the price offered for the casino license and its proposed location, will be announced when the gaming board reconvenes Thursday morning.

Greenwood last month partnered with Maryland-based Cordish Companies to win a $40.1 million bid to locate a mini-casino in Westmoreland County. The joint bid identified Derry Township as the central location in a 15-mile radius where it proposed to build a facility that can house up to 750 slot machines and up to 40 table games.

The first mini-casino license was auctioned in early January for more than $50 million for the rights to build a facility in York County.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me