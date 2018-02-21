Gaming company wins, loses mini-casino license for Mercer County location

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mercer County won — then lost — a mini-casino in the span of six hours Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Wednesday morning awarded the fourth mini-casino license for a Mercer County location, then at 3:35 p.m. afternoon announced it has invalidated the winning bid.

Sands Bethworks Gaming LLC's $9.8 million bid to reserve a location centered in Hempfield Township, near the Ohio border in the northwest, was determined to violate provisions of the state's gaming law, officials said.

In a news released Wednesday afternoon, gaming board Executive Director Kevin O'Toole said Sands' bid location encroached on the 25-mile exclusive zone of the proposed mini-casino awarded earlier this month to Mt. Airy LLC, which bid more than $21 million to reserve a location in Lawrence County.

O'Toole said the only other bid submitted Wednesday, from Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment Inc., which owns Parx Casino, outside Philadelphia in Bucks County, will be accepted. Terms of that bid, including the price offered for the casino license and its proposed location, will be announced when the gaming board reconvenes Thursday morning.

Greenwood last month partnered with Maryland-based Cordish Companies to win a $40.1 million bid to locate a mini-casino in Westmoreland County. The joint bid identified Derry Township as the central location in a 15-mile radius where it proposed to build a facility that can house up to 750 slot machines and up to 40 table games.

The first mini-casino license was auctioned in early January for more than $50 million for the rights to build a facility in York County.