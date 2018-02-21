Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield man allegedly made 'slicing' motion in courtroom, charged with terroristic threats

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
A Hempfield man who allegedly made a “slicing” motion across his neck toward a woman during a break in a hearing at the Westmoreland County Courthouse this month is charged with harassment and making terroristic threats.

Peter Mullin, 44, has a preliminary hearing on the complaints filed by county Detective Randy Gardner on March 22 before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday by Gardner, the incident occurred Feb. 6 during a recess in a hearing before Senior Judge John Driscoll.

Gardner reported in court documents that the woman said while she sat with her attorney in the courtroom, Mullin, who was attending a protection from abuse case, came in to retrieve some personal items from the gallery, “then straightened up facing her and made a gesture with his hand across his throat in a threatening manner ... as a threat to cut her throat.”

In a telephone interview Wednesday, Mullin denied the accusation. He said the incident stemmed from an ongoing neighborhood dispute between the victim's family and his family, including a minor child.

“I wasn't even a party at the hearing. A lot of what is in the court complaint is false,” Mullin said. “The sheriff's deputy wasn't even in the courtroom. ... He was stationed out in the hallway.”

Mullin said he intends to contest the complaint at next month's hearing.

Gardner alleges in the affidavit that the incident was witnessed by county sheriff's Deputy Joshua Dobbin.

Gardner said Dobbin immediately ordered Mullin out of the courtroom and reported the incident to Driscoll.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

