Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Seton Hill celebrates $1 million gift for math center, scholarships

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Bob Brownlee of Florida posed at a photograph of his aunt at Seton Hill University’s Centennial Kickoff event.
submitted
Bob Brownlee of Florida posed at a photograph of his aunt at Seton Hill University’s Centennial Kickoff event.

Updated 6 hours ago

Seton Hill University will create a mathematics enrichment center and endowed scholarship fund with a $1,018,000 gift from the nephew of one of the school's founding sisters.

The university is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

Seton Hill officials Wednesday announced that entrepreneur Robert M. “Bob” Brownlee of Deerfield Beach, Fla., made a centennial year commitment in memory of his late aunt, Sister Francesca Brownlee. A member of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, Sister Francesca was instrumental in chartering Seton Hill as college in 1918 and was the school's first dean.

“As Seton Hill celebrates its Centennial Year in 2018, the university reflects on its rich history and acknowledges the amazing benefactors who have helped us through the years. Bob Brownlee has always been a wonderful friend to Seton Hill. Now, his incredible million-dollar plus gift brings to the forefront, in a powerful way, the Brownlee legacy at the university,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger.

Finger said the Brownlee Endowed Scholarship Fund will provide aid to students enrolled in entrepreneurship, business administration, management, business ethics, cyber security and data analytics programs at the school.

Robert M. “Bob” Brownlee is a Marine veteran, former police sergeant and entrepreneur whose life's work has focused on public safety. He served in the Marine Corps and was a police officer with the Miami Police Department before turning his attention to entrepreneurship and founding several companies that specialized in public safety barricades.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me