Seton Hill celebrates $1 million gift for math center, scholarships

Seton Hill University will create a mathematics enrichment center and endowed scholarship fund with a $1,018,000 gift from the nephew of one of the school's founding sisters.

The university is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

Seton Hill officials Wednesday announced that entrepreneur Robert M. “Bob” Brownlee of Deerfield Beach, Fla., made a centennial year commitment in memory of his late aunt, Sister Francesca Brownlee. A member of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, Sister Francesca was instrumental in chartering Seton Hill as college in 1918 and was the school's first dean.

“As Seton Hill celebrates its Centennial Year in 2018, the university reflects on its rich history and acknowledges the amazing benefactors who have helped us through the years. Bob Brownlee has always been a wonderful friend to Seton Hill. Now, his incredible million-dollar plus gift brings to the forefront, in a powerful way, the Brownlee legacy at the university,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger.

Finger said the Brownlee Endowed Scholarship Fund will provide aid to students enrolled in entrepreneurship, business administration, management, business ethics, cyber security and data analytics programs at the school.

Robert M. “Bob” Brownlee is a Marine veteran, former police sergeant and entrepreneur whose life's work has focused on public safety. He served in the Marine Corps and was a police officer with the Miami Police Department before turning his attention to entrepreneurship and founding several companies that specialized in public safety barricades.

