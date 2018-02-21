Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Overdose Task Force ponders how to use donation from Greensburg church

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
The Westmoreland Drug Overdose Task Force overdose prevention kit includes two doses of naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray. The kits were passed out during a seminar on how to administer the drug in order to reverse heroin overdoses at Westmoreland County Community College in New Kensington on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015.
Erica Dietz | Trib Total Media
Tim Phillips, head of Westmoreland County's drug overdose task force, poses for a portrait inside his office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force is seeking feedback from the faith community on how it can use a $2,000 gift from the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greensburg.

The church's donation could continue training sessions for recognizing the signs and symptoms of opioid addiction and overdoses, or it could go toward purchasing more overdose-reversing naloxone for distribution to churches, ministries and parishioners, said task force Director Tim Phillips.

First Evangelical Lutheran's 2017 donation of $4,500 helped the task force train hundreds of pastors, church volunteers and families in several sessions around the county; and it bought 120 doses of naloxone for them, Phillips said. But he first wanted to hear from the faith community about their needs.

“They're the hub of activity out in our communities; These churches really do a heck of a lot,” Phillips said, noting the community service ministries and outreach many churches do in addition to their worship that could bring them into contact with people affected by addiction.

“If the churches want (more), we'll definitely be able to meet that need,” he said.

Jerry Zufelt, spokesman for the Diocese of Greensburg, said the task force gave them a small grant for four training sessions in March that will include about 1,000 clergy and diocesan employees.

The diocese's training will include local resources for parish employees to pass along to people suffering from addiction, or people with family members who have addictions or have died of overdoses. The diocese also was examining ways to help parishes establish and host support groups, Zufelt said.

In addition to offering technical assistance and access to naloxone, the task force has a section for faith-based organizations among its “toolkits” at getinwestmoreland.info , with links and phone numbers to resources.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

