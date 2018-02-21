Westmoreland officials end contract with Felice Associates, hire own director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just a month after extending its contract with a private consulting firm to run Westmoreland County's human resources department, commissioners on Wednesday reclaimed control of its personnel office.

Commissioners said they notified Felice Associates of Greensburg the county will terminate its contract with the firm then promoted a personnel department employee to head the human resources department.

“We decided to go in a new direction,” commission Chairwoman Gina Cerilli said.

The Felice firm was hired in 2014 and, through last year, was paid $216,000 annually to run the department. The company provided one full-time personnel director who worked at the courthouse and conducted union negotiations and other legal work related to employee issues.

In January, commissioners signed a new contract with Felice that cut the company's pay by $25,000 for 2018 with an option to renew the deal the following year at a higher pay rate.

Since 2014, the county paid Felice's firm more than $903,000 under its contract, including a $15,916 payment mailed out Tuesday, the first under the new deal signed last month.

Cerilli said the decision was not related to any issues or dissatisfaction with the company's performance.

The company, which is owned by Hempfield businessman John Felice, has worked off and on for the county for decades and previously served as its chief labor negotiator. Cerilli said the county could return to that previous relationship under terms of a revised contract to be negotiated with Felice.

Felice's company was first hired by a previous county administration that was headed by Commissioner Charles Anderson. Anderson said Wednesday that he consented to the move to replace the company, saying Felice's work for the county had been completed.

“We brought Felice in to square the place away, and that's done. We have people in house to do it now. Everybody evolves, and I'm not wedded to one thing or another. Now we can evolve. I can see that this is the best thing for the county,” Anderson said.

Felice said he expects that his firm will continue to work with the county and agreed with Anderson's assessment of his company's performance.

“Our restructuring is working, and we're ready to transfer it over to the county,” Felice said.

Commissioners named Amanda J. Bernard director of the human resources department. Bernard has worked as a human resources officer at Westmoreland Manor since 2014. She started her career with the county as a receptionist for the commissioners at the courthouse.

She will earn $69,000 annually in her new position.

Commissioner Ted Kopas opposed the original deal with Felice four years ago and voted against renewing the contract last month, saying it was not worth the expense.

“The value was never there,” Kopas said Wednesday. “It was a bad arrangement that wasted a lot of money.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.