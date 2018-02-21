Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Man admitted sexual assault of Hempfield woman in 2017, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 3:10 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A Pittsburgh man admitted to sexually assaulting an ex-girlfriend in her Hempfield apartment last spring after troopers recently went to his residence to collect a DNA sample for testing, police said in court documents.

Raymond H. Aidoo, 27, is charged by state police in Greensburg with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault in connection with the April 24, 2017, incident that allegedly occurred at the victim's apartment.

Trooper Brandon Yeager reported in an affidavit filed before District Judge Anthony Bompiani in Youngwood that Aidoo had repeatedly denied the incident in previous interviews. But when troopers went to his home and collected a DNA sample for forensic testing, he admitted to assaulting the victim.

“Raymond was very remorseful and advised me he was only trying to save his relationship,” Yeager wrote in court documents filed with Bompiani.

Troopers then filed the complaint and submitted the DNA sample to the state police forensic laboratory in Hempfield Township to be tested.

Aidoo was released on $25,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 27.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

