West Newton man accused of assaulting 15-year-old after party, police say

State police allege a 31-year-old West Newton man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in a Sewickley Township home last month after attending a party hosted by her parents.

Michael A. Rozzo Jr. was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault on a minor under age 16 years filed by state police in Greensburg in connection with the alleged Jan. 14 incident.

Trooper David Wineland wrote in an affidavit filed with Rostraver District Judge Charles Christner that Rozzo had attended a party at the victim's residence as a guest of the juvenile's parents on the evening of Jan. 13. Wineland reported in court documents that Rozzo left, then returned between 1 and 2 a.m. Jan. 14.

Wineland wrote that the assault occurred when Rozzo volunteered to check on children who were sleeping throughout the residence.

Christner ordered Rozzo held in the county prison after he failed to post $50,000 bond.

Rozzo was arrested by West Newton Police in a separate incident Friday on charges of harassment and making terroristic threats against a woman at his home. He was released after posting $10,000 bond in that case, according to online court records.

