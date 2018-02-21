Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

West Newton man accused of assaulting 15-year-old after party, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 3:57 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

State police allege a 31-year-old West Newton man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in a Sewickley Township home last month after attending a party hosted by her parents.

Michael A. Rozzo Jr. was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault on a minor under age 16 years filed by state police in Greensburg in connection with the alleged Jan. 14 incident.

Trooper David Wineland wrote in an affidavit filed with Rostraver District Judge Charles Christner that Rozzo had attended a party at the victim's residence as a guest of the juvenile's parents on the evening of Jan. 13. Wineland reported in court documents that Rozzo left, then returned between 1 and 2 a.m. Jan. 14.

Wineland wrote that the assault occurred when Rozzo volunteered to check on children who were sleeping throughout the residence.

Christner ordered Rozzo held in the county prison after he failed to post $50,000 bond.

Rozzo was arrested by West Newton Police in a separate incident Friday on charges of harassment and making terroristic threats against a woman at his home. He was released after posting $10,000 bond in that case, according to online court records.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me