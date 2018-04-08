Immigrant, widow forges new life in Westmoreland County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sometimes Syeda Raza feels like she is living the American dream, and sometimes she feels like she's waking up from a dream.

The Pakistani woman has lived in the United States since 2013 and, in that time, has faced challenges daunting enough to discourage even the most optimistic immigrant.

She and her husband, Abid, came to the United States under the sponsorship of her brother-in-law, to give their children better educational opportunities. They settled in Murrysville.

Then, in 2016, her husband died of liver cancer. He was only 57.

“The death of my husband changed me and my life completely,” she said in a recent interview.

Raza, 46, who had relied on her husband and her son for transportation, learned how to drive and got her driver's license.

That same year, she began working for the Urdu-language newspaper Dunya International, editing and writing for the women's page for a largely Pakistani audience.

“I decided to do something for myself. I decided to work in my field,” she said.

She also began taking English-as-a-second-language, or ESL, classes at the Greensburg YWCA. She believes learning English is the key to her future in the United States.

“I feel satisfied when I'm writing on different topics. I want to write for the ladies who struggle in society, and for the children,” she said. “Now I want to write in English so I can express my views to the U.S. community.”

Raza, a native of Lahore, Pakistan, grew up in a family of four daughters and one son. Her father saw to it that the girls had every opportunity to succeed, she said.

Her parents encouraged her to get married, so she earned her journalism degree from the Lahore College for Women with the help of night classes. After marrying and having two children, she and her husband came to the United States on an immigrant visa — sponsored by her brother-in-law, a doctor who has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years.

In addition to the culture shock, Raza struggled to adapt to the Western Pennsylvania climate. “Lahore is a hot city. Pittsburgh is a cold city. There is no snow in Lahore,” she said.

Now that she is a permanent resident, she hopes to become a U.S. citizen. She is one of about 30 people in Maggie O'Leary's ESL program at the YWCA, where she belongs to the International Women's Group.

“I think she's doing very well. She understands a lot,” O'Leary said. “She seems to be (getting more confident).”

Although Raza learned English in Pakistani schools, it was “Oxford” English, and it was limited. She could read and understand English but not converse. That kind of skill level is not unusual for immigrants, O'Leary said.

“The language barrier is a great barrier to me,” Raza said. “Sometimes, I feel hesitation to express my views because of the lack of (language skills).”

Last week, speaking to the YWCA International Women's Group, Raza overcame at least part of that barrier. Her remarks included an English translation of a newspaper article she recently wrote in Urdu about International Women's Day. Raza lauded the accomplishments of professional women and stay-at-home mothers.

“The home without a woman is like an empty piece of architecture,” she said.

Raza also fielded questions from the women's group, including ones about her Muslim faith and dress. She said wearing the hijab head scarf is not mandatory in Islam, but it is something she chooses to do.

“I feel very proud of my dress,” she said in the interview. “Everywhere I go to in the U.S., the people are very good. They like my Pakistani dress. They like my scarf.”

Raza occasionally attends the Muslim Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, a Sunni mosque in Monroeville.

She said Americans have responded warmly to her and her children, both of whom are in college. She has not noticed any difference in people's treatment of her since the election of Donald Trump.

“I feel the U.S. is a good country. The people are very loving, very caring,” she said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.