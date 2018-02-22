The Growing Tree child-care center opens second Hempfield location

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Growing Tree in Hempfield has opened a second child-care center in the township.

The Growing Tree II is located at 371 Frye Farm Road, formerly High Acres.

The centers offer child care for infants and toddlers, preschool and pre-kindergarten classrooms, summer programs and camps, and before- and after-school programs for Mountain View Elementary School.

“The Growing Tree was created in response to the need in our community for a high-quality childcare education center,” owner Lauren Lohr said.

Lohr holds a bachelor's degree in child care administration from Seton Hill University and has more than 20 years of experience working in the early childhood development field. She earned a director's credential from Point Park University and is an active member of the Keystone Stars Program, the National Association of the Education of Young Children and the Pennsylvania Child Care Association.

Lohr, who has a 6-year-old daughter, said she strives to maintain a stable, safe, nurturing environment and play through creative curriculum learning programs.

The Growing Tree is located at 106 West Point Drive in the shopping plaza. Call 724-832-1180 for more information.