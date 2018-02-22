Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

The Growing Tree child-care center opens second Hempfield location

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Lauren Caswell is the owner of The Growing Tree child care center, which has opened a second location in Hempfield Township.
Lauren Caswell is the owner of The Growing Tree child care center, which has opened a second location in Hempfield Township.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Growing Tree in Hempfield has opened a second child-care center in the township.

The Growing Tree II is located at 371 Frye Farm Road, formerly High Acres.

The centers offer child care for infants and toddlers, preschool and pre-kindergarten classrooms, summer programs and camps, and before- and after-school programs for Mountain View Elementary School.

“The Growing Tree was created in response to the need in our community for a high-quality childcare education center,” owner Lauren Lohr said.

Lohr holds a bachelor's degree in child care administration from Seton Hill University and has more than 20 years of experience working in the early childhood development field. She earned a director's credential from Point Park University and is an active member of the Keystone Stars Program, the National Association of the Education of Young Children and the Pennsylvania Child Care Association.

Lohr, who has a 6-year-old daughter, said she strives to maintain a stable, safe, nurturing environment and play through creative curriculum learning programs.

The Growing Tree is located at 106 West Point Drive in the shopping plaza. Call 724-832-1180 for more information.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me