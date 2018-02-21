E-waste recycling drive starts in Murrysville next week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield electronics recycling company CyberCrunch will host a series of “spring clean up” e-waste recycling events across the region, starting in Murrysville next week.

The company will accept old computers and computer accessories, cell phones, iPods, cables and wires for free.

For a $10 fee it will accept audio equipment, VCR, DVD and Blue Ray players, coffee makers, hair dryers, toasters and other small consumer electronics.

It will not accept light bulbs, alkaline batteries or televisions, which are among the hardest items to recycle.

Westmoreland County residents have had few options for recycling electronics since a fire shut down Westmoreland Cleanways in Unity in April.

The nonprofit organization suspended electronics recycling as it works to establish a new facility.

Private companies like CyberCrunch can partially fill the gap, but it's still tough to find a way to dispose of televisions.

Export's E-Loop recycling center will accept electronics, including TVs, but charges a fee for most items.

The CyberCrunch events will be held on these dates:

• Murrysville, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 3 at Calvary Lutheran Church

• Mt. Lebanon, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at Mt. Lebanon Public Library

• Shadyside, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21 at Shadyside Calvary Episcopal Church

• Fox Chapel, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28 at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church

• Cranberry, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at St. Ferdinand Church.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.