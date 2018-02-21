Second comedy night planned to benefit next phase of Westmoreland Heritage Trail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A second night of laughter will hopefully help fund the next leg of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail .

A March 2 night of stand-up comedy will take place at the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 104 South Second Street. Tickets are available at the county parks office as well as Hayden's Pharmacy locations in Youngwood and Mt. Pleasant, or by calling 724-830-3959. A $30 ticket includes dinner and entertainment from professional stand-up comedians, and the proceeds will benefit Westmoreland County parks and trail projects.

The show is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Basket auctions and 50/50 drawings will be held.

Earlier this month, county parks officials detailed the fourth phase of the trail, a 3.4-mile stretch which will skirt around the back of Cleveland Brothers on Route 22 in Murrysville before crossing School Road South, Haymaker Farm Road and going under Route 22, crossing Van Buren Street and ending at Lincoln Avenue in Export.

Once the fourth phase is finished, the next step will be 3 to 4 miles connecting Export to Delmont.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.