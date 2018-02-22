Police: Hempfield Area student may have been sleepwalking, prompting middle school closure

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Wendover Middle School student found in the building early Wednesday may have been sleepwalking, according to state police.

The seventh-grade student called Westmoreland 911 from a classroom at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Trooper Steve Limani.

The district cancelled classes at the building Wednesday as a precaution. Classes resumed there Thursday under a stronger police presence, according to a message posted on the district website by Hempfield Area Superintendent Tammy Wolicki.

The student can be seen on video surveillance at the Hempfield Township school about two hours before the 911 call, Limani said. He was inside the building for about 15 minutes. The boy lives about 4 miles away from the school and walked there.

“He had a backpack on him when he got there,” Limani said.

The boy accessed the building by moving some bricks, opening a window and ripping a screen, Limani said. There was nothing suspicious in his backpack.

“We got him and took him to his parents,” Limani said.

Police are investigating.

Wolicki said there were no signs of vandalism or theft at the school. Counselors were made available to students Thursday.

The incident was not connected to a threat made by a Wendover student Monday, she said.

A 13-year-old boy is being charged with terroristic threats after state police said he made written and verbal threats to conduct a mass shooting at the school. The boy also threatened to shoot a 13-year-old female Wendover student, police said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.