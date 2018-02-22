Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police: Hempfield Area student may have been sleepwalking, prompting middle school closure

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 3 minutes ago

A Wendover Middle School student found in the building early Wednesday may have been sleepwalking, according to state police.

The seventh-grade student called Westmoreland 911 from a classroom at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Trooper Steve Limani.

The district cancelled classes at the building Wednesday as a precaution. Classes resumed there Thursday under a stronger police presence, according to a message posted on the district website by Hempfield Area Superintendent Tammy Wolicki.

The student can be seen on video surveillance at the Hempfield Township school about two hours before the 911 call, Limani said. He was inside the building for about 15 minutes. The boy lives about 4 miles away from the school and walked there.

“He had a backpack on him when he got there,” Limani said.

The boy accessed the building by moving some bricks, opening a window and ripping a screen, Limani said. There was nothing suspicious in his backpack.

“We got him and took him to his parents,” Limani said.

Police are investigating.

Wolicki said there were no signs of vandalism or theft at the school. Counselors were made available to students Thursday.

The incident was not connected to a threat made by a Wendover student Monday, she said.

A 13-year-old boy is being charged with terroristic threats after state police said he made written and verbal threats to conduct a mass shooting at the school. The boy also threatened to shoot a 13-year-old female Wendover student, police said.

The threats were reported Tuesday.

School districts and police around the area have been grappling with threats and rumors of threats since a former student killed 17 people in a shooting spree Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me