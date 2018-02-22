Seton Hill dedicates Rose O'Brien Center for Campus Ministry in Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A friendship that began nearly 50 years ago bore fruit on Thursday with the dedication of the Rose O'Brien Center for Campus Ministry at Seton Hill University.

The newly renovated center will provide students with a quiet space for study and reflection, as well as a venue for lectures and other programs, President Mary C. Finger said.

It includes the office of Director of Campus Ministry Sister Maureen O'Brien, whose mother, Rose O'Brien, is the center's namesake.

“It is truly reflective of the spirit of my mother and of Elizabeth Seton,” O'Brien said. “She would be overwhelmed that this place was named for her.”

The center, which comprises three former offices, was named by university benefactors Catharine Murray Ryan and John T. Ryan III, who met Rose O'Brien when they came to Pittsburgh in 1969.

“We had no family in Pittsburgh,” Catharine Ryan said during remarks at Thursday's dedication service.

O'Brien, an accountant for the city of Pittsburgh, was a baby sitter for the Ryans' three children and became a “true grandmother figure” to them, Ryan said.

“She was, and still is, a great presence in the life of our family,” Ryan said.

The Ryans named the center in honor of both mother and daughter – to acknowledge their affection for Rose O'Brien, who died in 2010 and their continuing friendship with Maureen O'Brien, she said.

Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic said in his remarks that a campus ministry center is central to a Catholic university's mission, which is to “form hearts and minds according to the truth of God and the world.”

“Campus ministry is like a signpost – it points us in the direction of Jesus,” he said.

The center also is a place to pursue justice and learning, he said.

“We need to have a place to come with our doubts, where we can ask questions, where we can delve into the deeper meaning of life. This is a good place to do that,” the bishop said.

The Ryans made a six-figure commitment to create the center, which entailed the construction of a lounge, office space and an area that “supports student volunteer efforts,” spokeswoman Jennifer Reeger said.

The artwork in the lounge was designed by Seton Hill alumna Barbara Martin and her Carnegie-based firm, KMA Design.

The center's dedication was part of Seton Hill's ongoing celebration of its centennial year.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.